Judith Margaret Boyer-Morris
Fort Gratiot Township - Judith Margaret Boyer-Morris, age 71, of Fort Gratiot Township, passed away on September 10, 2019, in MediLodge of Port Huron, with her family by her side.
She was born on August 31, 1948, in Highland Park, to the late Alfred and Virginia MacHarg.
Judy married Ronald R. Morris on September 9, 1988, in Huron City. Ronald passed away on December 26, 2012.
She grew up in Detroit and graduated from Lakeshore Highschool in St. Clair Shores. Judy attended Eastern Michigan University and Oakland University. She was the Dean of Students and a long-time administrator at the St. Clair County Community College. Former coordinator of Community Education and the after-school program for the Port Huron Area School District. Judy volunteered at the March of Dimes Jail and Bail and also volunteered at the Sanborn Gratiot Memorial Home. She was also a devoted Democrat. Judy loved to garden, feed the birds and animals and travel with her husband in their camper.
Judy is survived by her step daughter, Deborah Corkins of Sterling Heights, step son, Ronald (Karen) Morris II of Tucson, Arizona, step daughter, Michelle (Donald) Stockdale of Kimball, daughter-in-law, Marsha Kaltenbach of Florida, grandchildren, Justin, Heather, Alexandra, Kimberlynn, Michael, Ronald III (Rechelle) Ashley (Aaron) and Nicolai, 2 great-grandsons, Marius and Ronald IV, sister, Patricia McCloud, brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth (Polly) MacHarg, sister-in-law, Fran MacHarg, niece, Beth (Ray), nephew, Brian (Jennifer), great nieces, Morgan and Emily, great nephew, Ray Thomas, great-great nephew, Giovanni, her McGruff the crime stopper Scottish Terrier dog and special friend, Cliff Shrader.
She was preceded in death by her step son, John Edgar Kaltenbach and twin brother, Philip MacHarg.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate. Burial to take place in Burtchville Township Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm in the funeral home.
Ron Morris, Ronald Morris and other family members will be pallbearers.
A luncheon will follow the cemetery service in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund in Muncie, Indiana.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019