Judith Smith "Judy" Marlette
Novi - formerly of Port Huron, Rochester and Farmington, Michigan. Age 83, passed away peacefully March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Marlette. Loving mother of Annalee (Darrin) Judd, Kelly (Tim) O'Neil and Dana (Jim) Molony. Proud grandmother "Gommy" of Graham, Sam, Jack, Shamus and Declan. Sister-in-law of Laura Huebner and the late Tom Marlette.
Per Judy's wishes a private memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fox Run Scholarship Fund, 41200 Fox Run Rd. Novi, MI 48377.
Please share a memory of Judy at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020