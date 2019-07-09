Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy A. Greene


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy A. Greene

Burtchville Twp - Judy Ann Greene, 75, of Burtchville Township, died Friday, July 5, 2019.

She was born November 26, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Gordon and Marcella Moak.

Judy enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows, gardening, and especially taking care of her family.

She is survived by her four children, Tammy (William) Nutt, Maryann Dudd (fiancé Tom Fitz), Julie Greene (Donald Washburn), and Gerald (Aga) Greene; seven grandchildren, Jeramy (Nicole) Dudd, Nicole (Nick) Gordon, Jaimie (Dan) Weaver, Craig (Amanda) Stover, Tiffany Washburn, Julia Greene, and Kacper Greene; twelve great-grandchildren, Alyssah, Kiersten, Kameron, Melia, Lillian, Wylen, Brenden, Nick, Logan, Jaxson, Baylee, Bella, and one on the way; five sisters, Bonnie (Ron) Baker, Connie (Larry) Burdick, Pat Hardy, Kathy (Jim) Owens, Debbie (Dave) Hoag; four brothers, Gordie (Terry) Moak, Mike (Pat) Moak, Wayne (Tina) Moak, and Terry Moak; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Cheri, Diane, and Joy.

A memorial service will be held at Blue Water Free Methodist Church later this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Free Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now