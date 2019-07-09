|
Judy A. Greene
Burtchville Twp - Judy Ann Greene, 75, of Burtchville Township, died Friday, July 5, 2019.
She was born November 26, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Gordon and Marcella Moak.
Judy enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows, gardening, and especially taking care of her family.
She is survived by her four children, Tammy (William) Nutt, Maryann Dudd (fiancé Tom Fitz), Julie Greene (Donald Washburn), and Gerald (Aga) Greene; seven grandchildren, Jeramy (Nicole) Dudd, Nicole (Nick) Gordon, Jaimie (Dan) Weaver, Craig (Amanda) Stover, Tiffany Washburn, Julia Greene, and Kacper Greene; twelve great-grandchildren, Alyssah, Kiersten, Kameron, Melia, Lillian, Wylen, Brenden, Nick, Logan, Jaxson, Baylee, Bella, and one on the way; five sisters, Bonnie (Ron) Baker, Connie (Larry) Burdick, Pat Hardy, Kathy (Jim) Owens, Debbie (Dave) Hoag; four brothers, Gordie (Terry) Moak, Mike (Pat) Moak, Wayne (Tina) Moak, and Terry Moak; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Cheri, Diane, and Joy.
A memorial service will be held at Blue Water Free Methodist Church later this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Free Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019