1/1
Julia C. Lange
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia C. Lange

Peck - Julia C. Lange, age 77, of Peck, passed away September 19, 2020. She was born December 1, 1942 in Detroit to the late Steven and Julia Warren.

Julia was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella St. Agatha Circle 419, where she was a Past Regent and Past State Circle Treasurer. Her passion in life was caring for others.

She is survived by her son, Bernard A. (Michelle) Fish and many close friends.

Julia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Donald Lange and brother, Steven Warren.

Julia's funeral mass will be Friday September 25th at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, OLR Parish, Marine City. Visiting hours are Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. A rosary recital will be at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Cadillac Memorial Gardens West, Rochester Hills.

Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
(810) 329-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved