Julia C. Lange
Peck - Julia C. Lange, age 77, of Peck, passed away September 19, 2020. She was born December 1, 1942 in Detroit to the late Steven and Julia Warren.
Julia was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella St. Agatha Circle 419, where she was a Past Regent and Past State Circle Treasurer. Her passion in life was caring for others.
She is survived by her son, Bernard A. (Michelle) Fish and many close friends.
Julia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Donald Lange and brother, Steven Warren.
Julia's funeral mass will be Friday September 25th at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, OLR Parish, Marine City. Visiting hours are Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. A rosary recital will be at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Cadillac Memorial Gardens West, Rochester Hills.
Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit.