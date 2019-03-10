|
|
Julia Conlee Erb
Croswell - Julia Conlee Erb, 95, died January 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 19, 1923 in Detroit, daughter of the late Stephan and Elizabeth Bush.
Julia operated the Brite N Clean Laundry in Lexington for 27 years. She worked in real estate and other sales positions. Julia was honored by Mercy Hospital in 2007 as Volunteer of the Year. She enjoyed decorating cakes, stained glass art and gardening. Julia was devoted to prayer and always believed that her Heavenly Father was looking after her.
Julia is survived by five children, Colleen (Terry) Meloan of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sue (Roy) McAllister of Croswell, Patricia (Jeff) Dawson of Croswell, Dr. Fred Conlee (Patsy) of Yale, Dave Conlee of Lexington, 20 grandchildren 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was proceeded in death by husbands Edward Erb and Hubert Conlee, daughter Joyce Moeller McBee, granddaughter Julee Moeller Quinn and siblings Elizabeth Kane and Stephan Bush.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Marysville Community of Christ Church 1350 6th Street, Marysville, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanilac County Humane Society.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019