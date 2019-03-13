|
Julia D. "Julie" (Hering) Payionk
Kimball - Julia Dawn "Julie" (Hering) Payionk, 60, of Kimball, died Monday, March 11, 2019.
She was born January 22, 1959 in Port Huron to William and Jane Hering.
Julie was a property manager with KMG Prestige. She was a great cook and enjoyed collecting Betty Boop memorabilia.
She is survived by her long-time partner, Billie Weaver; two children, Michael (Aprill) Payionk I and Chelsea Payionk; three grandchildren, Randi Payionk, Michael Payionk II, and Hannah Koon; a great grandson, Samuel: her parents, William and Jane Hering; two sisters, Candy (Phil) Maranzano and Kelly Willoughby; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Mary Bawal.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Pastor Ed Smerer will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Hohmann, Nicolas Hohmann, Bill Maranzano and Carl Hering.
Memorial contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019