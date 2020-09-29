Julia "Dollie" Darby



Port Charlotte, FL - Julia "Dollie" Darby, 91 passed away September 24, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. She was born in June 1929, in Port Huron, MI to parents, Emery and Rosalia Kota, then raised her own family in Port Huron. In retirement, she moved to Skidway Lake, MI then to Port Charlotte in 2017.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil, along with siblings of seven sisters and one brother, one grandson, and first husband, Gerald Hall.



Dollie worked many years as a medical assistant and office manager for two physicians. She attended numerous classes to learn the early operation of computer record keeping when all was on a big mainframe structure. Originally a farm girl, she proudly loved to tell stories of her childhood. Gardening, square dancing, bingo, Moose Lodge activities, card playing and family time were all favorites.



Dollie leaves behind two daughters, Sandra (Charles) Witzke and Diane (David Pynonnen) Giacobassi, one step daughter, Linda (Harry) Robinson, and five grandchildren, four step grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.









