Harrison - Julia Ennis Blackburn 98 of Harrison passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Medilodge of Clare. Julia was born December 12, 1920 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Grover Cleveland Brown and Dorothy (Ennis) Brown. Julia was united in marriage to Mr. William "Bill" Allen Blackburn on May 24, 1952 in Ohio. Mrs. Blackburn retired to Harrison in 1980, moving from Sterling Heights, Michigan. Julia retired from Martin Place Hospital after years of dedicated service. She also was employed with Morley Brothers Hardware Distributor for several years.
Mrs. Blackburn was a longtime member of First Congregational UCC Church, Harrison. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 408 of Harrison, Harrison Lions Club and was a founding member of the Harrison Red Hat Society and the Harrison Snow Riders. Julia enjoyed craft work, sewing, feeding her wild birds and various critters, landscaping and yard work, including her beautiful floral gardens. She was very patriotic, which extended into her home and yard. Her daily pastime was reading the Detroit Free Press newspaper.
Surviving Mrs. Blackburn are her two children; Vicki Blackburn of Port Huron, Michigan and Alan Blackburn and wife Janelle of Gaylord, Michigan, two grandchildren; Jonathon Richard (Jessica) of Springfield, Missouri and Robert Alan (Abby) Blackburn of Cadillac, Michigan, eight great-grandchildren; Jadyn, Adriana, Victoria, Saige, Eli, Landen, Kayden and Kylah, one sister, Illene Peters and one sister in law, Genevieve Dunton of Florida, many cherished nieces and nephews and numerous devoted neighbors and friends. Mrs. Blackburn was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Christopher William Blackburn, her loving husband of sixty years, Mr. William " Bill" Allen Blackburn, four sisters; Dorothy, Elizabeth, Jean and June, four brothers; Bill, Bob, Grover and Don.
A private family memorial service for Mrs. Blackburn will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, Troy, Michigan. Memorial gifts in memory of Julia may be considered to: Chris Blackburn Memorial Skate Park, in care of: CAFÉ, City of Cadillac-Skate Park Fund, 200 North Lake Street, Cadillac, Michigan 49601. To share an online memory or condolence with Julia's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Blackburn are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810. The Blackburn family would like to extend a "special thank you" to the staff at Medilodge of Clare for the outstanding and compassionate care provided to Julia.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019