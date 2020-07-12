Julia M. Smith
Carsonville - Julia Marie Smith, age 67, of Carsonville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in her home.
She was born August 22, 1952 in Detroit, daughter of the late Elmer John and Gertrude Harriet (Carlton) Busch. Julia married Robert John Smith on August 7, 1971.
Julia owned and operated Carsonville Tire with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Tracie (Chad) Haggert of FL, Julie Anne (Wendell) Jackson of Carsonville, Robin "Bubba" (Robert) Nichol of Carsonville, Robert (Marcy) Smith of Carsonville, Dan "Bear" (Brooke) Smith of Carsonville, Heather (Matt) Jones of Deckerville, Julia Smith of Argyle, Austin Smith of Carsonville, Luke Smith of Carsonville, Wendel Smith of Carsonville, and Adam Smith of Carsonville; grandchildren, Miranda Priess, Monica (Dustin) Thomas, Macie Tripple, Trisha (Desmond) Jackman, Amanda Haggert, Kaylee Haggert, all of FL, Brandon Jackson, Madyson Jackson, Allie Smith, Bobby Smith, Jonathan Smith, Curtis Smith, and Eli Smith, all of Carsonville; great grandchildren, Aaron Brinkworth of Indiana, Seth and Matt Jones of Deckerville, Bentley Smith of Argyle, Briella Mueller of Carsonvile, and Jack Carr of FL; siblings, Georgina Busch of TN, Elmer and Chris Busch of Utica, Mary and Jack Saunders of TN, and Joe Busch of Utica; and in-laws, Lewis (Tina) Smith, Billy Smith, Frank (Sherri) Smith, Sue (Garry) Chambers, and Tim (Missy) Smith.
Julia was preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude Busch and Martha Peck, and brothers, John Busch, and David Busch.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, July 15 at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Carsonville. Pastor Samuel McCombs will officiate. Burial will be in the Washington Twp. Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-9 PM Tuesday, and 10-11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
