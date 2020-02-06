|
June M. Lester
Port Huron - June Marie Lester, 94, of Port Huron, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.
She was born April 16, 1925 in Fort Gratiot to the late George W. and Lelia M. Boman. She married Harold W. Lester on October 7, 1954 in Port Huron. He died July 15, 1986.
June was a 1944 graduate of Port Huron High School. She retired from Mueller Brass Co. on June 30, 1982 after 37 years of service and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, swimming, walking, bicycling, puzzles, crossword puzzles, and working in her yard. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene and previously a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a son, Michael Lester; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, George (Ethel) Boman; and a sister Betty Cheeseman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Keith Sparks will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020