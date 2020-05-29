Junior Lloyd Shagena
Fort Gratiot Township - On Friday, May 29, 2020, Junior Lloyd Shagena; loving husband, father, and
grandfather; went to be with his Lord Jesus at the age of 83.
Lloyd was born on April 14, 1937, in Columbus Twp., MI, to Leslie and Mary (Smith) Shagena. He served seven years in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class Aviation Engine Mechanic receiving a Good Conduct Medal and the Longevity Service Award. He traveled to places like French Morocco; Goose Bay, Labrador; and many other places; he loved to share stories of his interesting service days. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Lloyd worked in water tunnel construction in New York, Flint, Fort Gratiot, and many other places where the Lord saved his life when a 3,000 lb. steel box free fell thousands of feet on top of his head driving him into the ground while in the tunnel. Later he became a laborer retiring from Detroit Local 1191.
On December 1, 1989, he married Constance Elaine Roff. They raised two sons, Nicholas and David. Lloyd enjoyed gardening, playing cards, dancing, fixing things, and doing construction. He was a quiet, soft-spoken man who loved the Lord. He had a bright, friendly smile and would get a twinkle in his eyes when he was getting a prank over on someone.
He is survived by wife, Connie; sons, Nick and David Shagena of Fort Gratiot; children Belinda (Michael) Prout, Chris Oliver, Paula Tietge, Kimberly Shagena, and Lloyd (Michelle) Shagena of California; seven grandchildren; brother Clayton "Bud" (Rose) Shagena; many brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and great grandchildren.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, two sisters, and grandson, Ryan.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron
Published in The Times Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.