Justin Douglas Fairman
Sebring - (formerly Applegate) Justin Douglas Fairman age 36 passed away on August 28, 2019, in Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, after a Stroke. He was born August 22, 1983 in Port Huron to Mark Fairman and JoAnn (Adamus) Zerilli.
He was a very kind and loving person. with a great sense of humor. He easily made friends with everyone.
Justin survived by his son Skylar Causley, his Mother JoAnn(Joseph) Zerilli Applegate, Father Mark (Carolyn) Fairman,Peck, Grandparents Frances Adamus (Pete) of Utah, Robert and Shrley Fairman, Applegate, Siblings: Brandon Fairman Applegate, Dylan Fairman, Peck, Joseph (Ellen) Zerilli, Gary Zerilli, Roseanne Zerilli, Jason VanBrande, Roxanne (Tom) Nuget, Rochelle ( Darius) Stevens. Along with many Aunts, Uncles, cousins & several Nieces and Nephews.
He is preceded in death by Grandfather Eugene Adamus, a Niece Karlie Jo Fairman, Brother Gasper Zerilli.
A Cremation has taken place.
There is no service planed.There will be a very private Memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2019