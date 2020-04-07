|
Kaila Marie Agostino
Marysville - Kaila Marie Agostino, 29, of Marysville, died Monday April 6th, 2020 due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis.
Kaila was born March 21st, 1991 in Port Huron to Jeffrey and Catherine Agostino. Kaila graduated from Marysville High School in 2009, and also attended St. Clair County Community College. Kaila's whole world was her daughter, Aurora. Kaila was always involved in school activities with Aurora, along with being a Girl Scout Leader for her daughter's troop. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping and going to the U.P. Kaila loved people and hearing the stories they would tell, especially her regulars that she served at the Cook Hotel in Richmond.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Aurora Fuson; her parents, Jeff and Cathy Agostino; two sisters, Melissa (Jesse) Wisson and Carley Agostino; her nephew, Javi Lopez III; her aunts and uncles, Chris Bellaire, Chris Agostino-Erd and Tom Erd, Carrie and Jeff Snyder, Father Steven J. Agostino, Tracy Agostino; and her cousins, Jennifer and Camilia Snyder, Michael and Isabella Agostino, Carrie (Rob) Elliot (their children Taya and Olivia), Heather Foster, and Lyle Johnston.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Mary Ellen Agostino, and Donnie and Louise Johnston; uncles, Ronnie and Randy Johnston, Rick Bellaire, and Matt Agostino; and cousin, Ryan Foster.
A private service for the family will be held at the family plot in Riverlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Michigan. Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020