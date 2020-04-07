Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaila Agostino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaila Marie Agostino


1991 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaila Marie Agostino Obituary
Kaila Marie Agostino

Marysville - Kaila Marie Agostino, 29, of Marysville, died Monday April 6th, 2020 due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis.

Kaila was born March 21st, 1991 in Port Huron to Jeffrey and Catherine Agostino. Kaila graduated from Marysville High School in 2009, and also attended St. Clair County Community College. Kaila's whole world was her daughter, Aurora. Kaila was always involved in school activities with Aurora, along with being a Girl Scout Leader for her daughter's troop. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping and going to the U.P. Kaila loved people and hearing the stories they would tell, especially her regulars that she served at the Cook Hotel in Richmond.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Aurora Fuson; her parents, Jeff and Cathy Agostino; two sisters, Melissa (Jesse) Wisson and Carley Agostino; her nephew, Javi Lopez III; her aunts and uncles, Chris Bellaire, Chris Agostino-Erd and Tom Erd, Carrie and Jeff Snyder, Father Steven J. Agostino, Tracy Agostino; and her cousins, Jennifer and Camilia Snyder, Michael and Isabella Agostino, Carrie (Rob) Elliot (their children Taya and Olivia), Heather Foster, and Lyle Johnston.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Mary Ellen Agostino, and Donnie and Louise Johnston; uncles, Ronnie and Randy Johnston, Rick Bellaire, and Matt Agostino; and cousin, Ryan Foster.

A private service for the family will be held at the family plot in Riverlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Michigan. Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now