Kara D. Haney
St. Clair - Kara Denise Haney, 52, of St. Clair, formerly of Port Huron, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

She was born July 7, 1967 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Jack and the late Marilyn Haney.

Kara was a 1986 graduate of Marysville High School. She was a survivor. She was a very persevering person her entire life in spite of her disabilities. Kara had a sharp sense of humor and enjoyed writing poetry.

She is survived by her father, the Reverend Jack Haney, and his partner, Eric Braitmayer; a sister, Kristin Haney and her significant other, Warren Klecan; a niece, Taylor Haney, and her son, Jasper; a nephew, Jaz Greiss, and his fiancé, Emilie Cifrian; her significant other, Barry Addley; dear friends, Lee and Leroy Sheline; and several other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Dan Bakay will officiate. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging on to the funeral home website.

Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Michigan Back and Pain Center or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
