St. Clair - Karen Alline (Cook) Foss, age 74, of St. Clair, formerly of Richmond, passed away April 19, 2020 at River District Hospital after a brief illness. Karen was born August 10, 1945 to the late Merritt C. and Alline M. Cook. She attended Marine City High School graduating in 1963. Karen was a homemaker for many years as well as a cashier at CVS in Richmond and Nieman's in St. Clair. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed getting together with them as often as possible. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law; Jennifer and Danny Dorsey of Avoca and Rebecca and Eric Zobl of Kimball Twp. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Tanja (Brad) Lunney, Taylor Dorsey, Brett Zobl, and Kyle Zobl, her sister-in-law; Eileen Cook of St. Clair and her former husband Charles Foss of Richmond, along with her nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother; Merritt "Pete" Cook in 1988. Private family burial will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020