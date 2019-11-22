Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ann Kaiser


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Ann Kaiser Obituary
Karen Ann Kaiser

East China - Karen Ann Kaiser, age 77, of East China, Michigan passed away November 22, 2019. She was born February 17, 1942 in Detroit to the late Marvin and Beatrice Springborn.

Karen joined John Kaiser in holy matrimony on June 13, 1959. Her loving husband of 60 years, John, survives her. Together they had four children, Jeffrey Scott (Zina) Kaiser, Ronald John (Michelle) Kaiser, Elizabeth Ann Maxfield and in 2001 Karen was predeceased by her daughter Christine Ann Kaiser.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Valerie (Ilya) Shmulenson, Mark (Erin) Kaiser, Daniel (Deena) Kaiser, Jennifer (Andrew) Brace, Joseph (Colette) Kaiser, Stephen (Tiffani) Hurley and Stephanie (Scott) Burgess and 16 great grandchildren. Karen was also predeceased by her brother, Duane Springborn and grandson, Benjamin Louis Maxfield.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday November 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -