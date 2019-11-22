|
Karen Ann Kaiser
East China - Karen Ann Kaiser, age 77, of East China, Michigan passed away November 22, 2019. She was born February 17, 1942 in Detroit to the late Marvin and Beatrice Springborn.
Karen joined John Kaiser in holy matrimony on June 13, 1959. Her loving husband of 60 years, John, survives her. Together they had four children, Jeffrey Scott (Zina) Kaiser, Ronald John (Michelle) Kaiser, Elizabeth Ann Maxfield and in 2001 Karen was predeceased by her daughter Christine Ann Kaiser.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Valerie (Ilya) Shmulenson, Mark (Erin) Kaiser, Daniel (Deena) Kaiser, Jennifer (Andrew) Brace, Joseph (Colette) Kaiser, Stephen (Tiffani) Hurley and Stephanie (Scott) Burgess and 16 great grandchildren. Karen was also predeceased by her brother, Duane Springborn and grandson, Benjamin Louis Maxfield.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday November 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019