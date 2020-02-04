Services
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Karen Mae Carrier


1958 - 2020
Karen Mae Carrier Obituary
Karen Mae Carrier

Ruby - A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister of Ruby passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor at the age of 61 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on May 14, 1958, daughter of the late Wilbur and Bernice (Preston) Smith.

She married her best friend Brian Carrier on July 17, 1979, in Port Huron.

Karen was very active in various local clubs and organizations, including St. Clair County 4-H in which she was a leader for over 20 years, cub scouts, and Westhaven Baptist where she taught junior church. She was a board member at the Four Square Sportsman Club where she also ran the kitchen. Karen liked staying busy and was often spending her time making crafts, sewing, playing with everyone's kids, hosting parties, camping, cooking, gardening, and most importantly having her grandchildren over to stay. Karen was never short on words and made a friend wherever she went. She was the most selfless person, always lending a helping hand. The precious memories she made with her family will be cherished, remembered, and celebrated for eternity.

Surviving in addition to her loving husband Brian of 40 years are her children, Brad (Kim) Carrier of Avoca, Matthew Carrier of Port Huron, and Nicole (Jeffrey) Francek of Kenockee Township; grandchildren, Brooke, Logan, Raya, and Troy; siblings; Eleanor Genaw, Elaine (Bill) Shirkey, Gordon (Cheryl) Smith, Stella (Jerry) Hoskins, Chuck (Sue) Smith, Will (Kathy) Smith, and Julie Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Linda) Carrier, Janice Carrier, Sue (Mike) Rose, Sharon (Jerry) Bailey, Tom (Amy) Carrier, and Debbie (Bill) Randazzo; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

The family honors the memory of Karen and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Randy Pouliot will officiate. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Fargo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Karen's honor to the St. Clair County 4-H Council.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
