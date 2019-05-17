|
|
Karen Merrill
Marine City - Karen Merrill, 81, of Marine City entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born in Marine City on April 28, 1938, to the late Roland and Agnes Dornoff. Karen married George Merrill on October 5, 1957, in Holy Cross Church. After being a stay at home mother while her children were young, Karen worked as an Avon Lady, a tax preparer for H&R Block, and retired from Marine City Dental in 1999 as an insurance biller. Karen enjoyed photography, listening to music and shopping. She also loved traveling to Florida and East Tawas, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her children; Gregory (Maria) Merrill of Marine City, Michael Merrill of St. Clair, and Julie (Dick) Stevens, all of Marine City; grandchildren, Brian (Heather), Jeremy and Stacey Stevens, Michelle, Krista and William Miller, Karly and Katilyn Merrill and Edward Westrick; great grandchildren, Keira, Isabel, Autumn and Nolan Stevens and Michael Farrer; sister, Joyce McClarren and brother, Tom Dornoff. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Miller, a sister and brother-in-law, Lois (Melvin) Osterland, brother-in-law, Robert McClarren and sister-in-law, Eleanor Dornoff. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 6:00pm - 8:00pm in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00pm Sunday evening in the funeral home. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00am on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City with visitation an hour prior. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 17, 2019