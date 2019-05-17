Services
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
For more information about
Karen Merrill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church
Marine City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Merrill


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Merrill Obituary
Karen Merrill

Marine City - Karen Merrill, 81, of Marine City entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born in Marine City on April 28, 1938, to the late Roland and Agnes Dornoff. Karen married George Merrill on October 5, 1957, in Holy Cross Church. After being a stay at home mother while her children were young, Karen worked as an Avon Lady, a tax preparer for H&R Block, and retired from Marine City Dental in 1999 as an insurance biller. Karen enjoyed photography, listening to music and shopping. She also loved traveling to Florida and East Tawas, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her children; Gregory (Maria) Merrill of Marine City, Michael Merrill of St. Clair, and Julie (Dick) Stevens, all of Marine City; grandchildren, Brian (Heather), Jeremy and Stacey Stevens, Michelle, Krista and William Miller, Karly and Katilyn Merrill and Edward Westrick; great grandchildren, Keira, Isabel, Autumn and Nolan Stevens and Michael Farrer; sister, Joyce McClarren and brother, Tom Dornoff. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Miller, a sister and brother-in-law, Lois (Melvin) Osterland, brother-in-law, Robert McClarren and sister-in-law, Eleanor Dornoff. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 6:00pm - 8:00pm in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00pm Sunday evening in the funeral home. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00am on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City with visitation an hour prior. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now