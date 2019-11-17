|
Karen Z. Essenburg
Worth Township - Karen Zetta Essenburg, 74, of Worth Township, died Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was born May 4, 1945 in Yale to Zetta and the late William A. Essenburg.
Karen retired from the Port Huron Social Security office in 2013. She was a longtime member of Yale Trinity Missionary Church, and volunteered at the We Care Resale Shop. During her lifetime, Karen was a sports enthusiast and dedicated to her family.
She is survived by her mother, Zetta Essenburg; her brother, William T. (Ruth) Essenburg; two sisters, JoAnn Vargo and Christine (Mark Lampar) Soule ; four nephews, Christian J. Kreger, Robert A. Soule III, Benjamin W. (Cathy) Soule, and Jason A. (Joyce) Soule; one niece, Alix (Jerrod) Olson; one great-niece; seven-great nephews; an aunt, Madeline Avery; an uncle, Carl Essenberg; and many cousins.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Yale Trinity Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The Reverend Phil Whipple will officiate.
Burial will be at Burtchville Township Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yale Trinity Missionary Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019