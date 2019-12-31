|
Karl H. Perpignon
Lexington - Karl H. Perpignon, age 90, of Lexington went to be with our Lord on, Saturday December 28th, 2019 at Blue Water Hospice Home, Marysville.
He was born March 22, 1929 in Detroit, son of the late Max H. and Erna L. (Koch) Perpignon. He married Joann F. (Schultz) Perpignon on May 17. 1958 in Roseville, MI.
Karl was employed at AT&T for 32 years. He served as president of the CWA Local 4107 for 17 years, proudly representing his fellow co-workers. He was an active 4th Degree member of the Father LaHae Counsel- Knights of Colombus, serving as Grand Knight, and initiating and participating in the building of the current hall. Karl has also been a member of the Ava Maria Catholic Church for 61 years.
Karl enjoyed gardening, working with his hands- building the house himself where he raised his family. He was always active, never one to be idle. He loved his beautiful bride Joann with all his heart, and has missed her dearly since she left to be with Jesus in 2007.
Surviving are his children David, (Elizabeth) Perpignon, Mary (Timothy) Warner, and Lisa Mack. Grandchildren Galen and Skyler Warner, Amber (John) Dasharion; Marc and Karl Perpignon, Sarah (Joel) Torres; Gabe, Tyler, and Jake Mack; and Corporal Lucas Mack, United States Marine Corp; Great-Grandchildren Maggie Dasharion and Sebastian Torres, with his second great-grand son due to arrive in March 2020; sister Irma Kujat; and sister-in-law Barbara Perpignon.
Daddy, you were an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. You will always and forever be our hero.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 4 at St. Denis Catholic Church, Lexington. Fr. Donald J. Eppenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-9 PM Friday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington, and 10-11 AM Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Blue Water Hospice Home.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020