Karl "Jim" Lamlein
Sheffield Lake, OH - Karl "Jim" Lamlein, 85, of Sheffield Lake, died Thursday December 5, 2019 while surrounded by his family.
He was born February 10, 1934 in Port Huron, Michigan and had resided in Sheffield Lake since 1960.
Jim served on Sheffield Lake city council and the zoning commission for many years. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Sheffield Lake and the Jaycees. As a youth, he took up tap dancing and later enjoyed ballroom dancing. He was an avid writer of letters-to-the-editor in the Morning Journal. He was a family man, World War II history buff and enjoyed reading, sitting by the lake and classical music. He was an avid fan of the University of Michigan.
He is survived by his children: Debi Lamlein, Linda Orr, Bryan Lamlein (Diane Campbell), Laurie James (Russell), Kurt Lamlein (Karoline Yates) and David Lamlein (Sherri); 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren, nephews Joseph Hayes (Ardeth) and Fred Hayes (Sandi) and brother-in-law John Hanchon. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Jeanne M. Lamlein (nee Bauslaugh) on March 23, 2017, parents Frederick & Gertrude Lamlein (nee Outwater), brother Frederick Lamlein in World War II and sister Eunice Hayes.
The family will receive friends Monday December 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Additional viewing will be held Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 10:30 am until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 521 Harris Rd, Sheffield Lake. The Rev. Stephen Shields, pastor, will preside. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions can be made to Domonkas Branch of the Lorain Public Library, 4125 Lake Rd, Sheffield Lake, OH. 44054.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019