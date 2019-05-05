Karl O. "Korky" Hess



Marysville - Karl O. "Korky" Hess, 68, of Marysville, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019.



He was born April 8, 1951 in Port Huron to the late Onley G. and Irene M. Hess. He married Darlene C. Megerle on September 27, 1986 in Port Huron.



Karl was a 1970 graduate of Marysville High School. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 30 years of service. He was Vice President of the Pine River Sportsman Club, and a member of MUCC, MTA, ATA, and BWSA. He was a DNR instructor, and worked with the Michigan State Police for their firearm qualification program. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved cooking for family and friends and would do anything for anyone.



He is survived by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Darlene Hess; three children, Jamal Hess, Amy Lynn Hess (Matthew Smith), and Renee (Tiffany) Hess; two grandchildren, Calista Golden-Hess and Bayleigh McCarthy; three sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Ernie) Martin, Cynthia Megerle, and Anna Scott; and a close friend, Ruthie Mainguy. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Eric Hess.



Cremation has taken place. Arrangements were by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation, McLaren Hospice, or the Pine River Sportsman Club. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.



Korky's words of wisdom live on: "Do what you can, when you can." Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019