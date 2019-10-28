|
Kathaleen "Kathy" Duda
Clay Twp. - Kathaleen P. "Kathy" Duda age 71 of Clay Twp., MI. passed away October 26, 2019 in the Ascension River District Hospital. She was born June 20, 1948 in Detroit, MI. to the late John and Lois (nee Davis) Tavalieri. She married Lawrence J. Duda on April 23, 1971 in St. Clair Shores, MI.
Kathy is survived by her husband Larry, sons Joseph L. (Stephanie) Duda and Thomas A. (Laura) Duda, grandchildren Jacklyn Harrison, Hailey Poole, and Keegan Duda, siblings John (Nora) Tavalieri, Lawrence Tavalieri, Jody (Donna) Tavalieri, and Danny (Lisa) Tavalieri, and a brother-in-law Ken Moss. She joins in heaven a sister Amy Moss and a brother Allen Tavalieri.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Family Wishes.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019