Katherine Ann "Kitty" Cogley-Judd



Port Huron - Katherine Ann "Kitty" Cogley-Judd, 72, of Port Huron, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, after a long struggle with pulmonary disease. She passed away peacefully in the home of her life-long best friend, Maggie Bennett, surrounded by people who loved her.



Kitty was born November 25, 1946, in Port Huron, to the late Lawrence and Betty Cogley. Kitty and her husband, George Judd, were blessed with their son, Matthew, and later, with six beautiful grandchildren: Alissa Pillette, Samantha, Laura, and Emily Szkarlat, and Ethan and Diana Judd.



To know Kitty was to be in the presence of straight talk and honesty - anyone who has ever rubbed an elbow with her can attest to this as fact. Kitty was unique and much beloved. She never held back an opinion, and expressed herself as only Kitty could - often throwing her listeners into contagious belly laughs.



Kitty loved her family and friends with all of her might. She was reliable to the point where if you asked her to please pick up your mail on a Tuesday, two months from when you asked, you would never need to remind her. Kitty valued her privacy, but she also loved people - she somehow always found the balance. Miss Kitty will be dearly missed!



Kitty is survived by her son, Matt (Rachel) Judd; her beloved grandchildren; two brothers, Pat (Judy) and Terry (Katie) Cogley; her sister-in-law, Barb Cogley; as well as her brothers-in-law, Leon (Mary Ellen) Judd, Russ (May) Judd, and Grant Judd; and her sister-in-law, Diane (Bob) Knight; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; her niece, Erin (Cogley) May; and most recently, her brother, Bill Cogley.



Per Kitty's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Instead, there will be a 'double' Irish wake/celebration-of-life party in honor of Kitty and her brother, Bill, this summer at the family home in Port Huron.



Arrangements by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



For guest book and information, please visit karrersimpson.com. Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019