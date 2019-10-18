|
Kathern L. McNaughton
North Street - Kathern L. McNaughton, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was born to the late Art and Jennie (Wixson) Johnston in Lexington, Michigan on March 19, 1922.
Kathern married Alan McNaughton, in August 1950, in Croswell, Michigan. They were married for 34 years. He preceded her in death.
Kathern was an active member of North Street Baptist Church since 1950. She loved her church family. Kathern volunteered at Port Huron Hospital for 27 years. She was a 4-H leader for 65 years. Kathern loved to bake and garden, she especially loved to spend time with her family.
Kathern is survived by her children, son, William McNaughton of Fort Gratiot; daughter, Jean McNaughton of Port Huron; two grandchildren, Samantha (Christopher) Polito, of Gilbert, AZ.; and, Noah McNaughton, of Marysville; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Claire Polito, of Gilbert, AZ; and a special son and daughter-in-law, Steven (Susan) Dresser of Port Huron.
The family honors the memory of Kathern and invites you to visit and share memories on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Stapleford will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Clyde Historical Society, McLaren Port Huron, or North Street Baptist Church. Please, no flowers as per Kathern's request.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019