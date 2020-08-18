1/1
Kathleen J. (Miller) Francek
Kathleen J. (Miller) Francek

Emmett - Kathleen J. (Miller) Francek, age 73, of Emmett, passed away on August 13, 2020, in MediLodge of St. Clair.

She was born on June 19, 1947, in Flint to the late George and Gladys Miller.

Kathleen was a long-time member of the Emmett VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Francek, son and daughter-in-law, Dale (Tiana) Sauer, daughter and son-in-law, Laura (Shawn) Burbank, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Terry (Kay) Miller, brother, Dennis Miller along with several nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Sauer, grandson, Lucas Huyck, granddaughter, Chelsea Hendershott and several siblings.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate. Burial to take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, 10:00am until the time of services at 1:00pm in the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be made to the National Sudden Infant Death Alliance.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
