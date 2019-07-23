Kathleen M. Crackel



Fort Gratiot - Kathleen Marion Crackel, 94, of Fort Gratiot, died Friday, July 19, 2019.



She was born October 25, 1924 in Port Huron to the late Claude and Laura Cole, one of six daughters. She married Wilfred Crackel in Port Huron on October 5, 1946. He died March 20, 2010.



Kathleen graduated from Port Huron High School, Port Huron Junior College and Michigan State University. She was a dedicated teacher with the Port Huron Area School District for 25 years, retiring in 1986, touching many lives as a first grade teacher. Kathleen was an avid card player who enjoyed bridge, canasta, and euchre. She was a great cook and pie maker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She also was a PEO member for many years and enjoyed traveling in the Eastern U.S. with good friends and family.



She is survived by her daughter, Julie Ann Kleinstiver; her son, William (Kristin) Crackel; three grandchildren, Chris (Leslie) Kleinstiver, Matthew (Nanette) Pfeiffer and Brian Pfeiffer; three great grandchildren, Hunter and Maddox Pfeiffer and William Kleinstiver; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lucinda "Cindy" Lester and five sisters, Hallie McIntyre, Shirley VanGorder, Elsie Porter, Thelma Cole and Peggy Peters.



A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 3:30 pm. The Reverend David Gladstone will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or McLaren Port Huron Hospice.



Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



The family would like to give thanks to the Med Team at Lake Huron Woods.