Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Port Huron, MI
Kathleen Margaret Graziadei


1923 - 2019
Kathleen Margaret Graziadei Obituary
Kathleen Margaret Graziadei

Lafayette, LA. - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12 PM in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Huron, Michigan, for Kathleen Margaret Graziadei, age 96, who passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Lafayette, Louisiana. Father Zbig Zomerfeld will officiate the services.

Kathleen was born August 3, 1923, in Wyandotte, Michigan, the daughter of the late Earl James McCabe and Marie Clara DeBeul. Reared in Wyandotte, Kathleen was a graduate of St. Patrick's Catholic High School. She moved to Port Huron, Michigan with her family where she met and married Louis A. Graziadei on June 1, 1946 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Kathleen worked as a Medical Secretary for Drs. C.O. Townley and Sid Walker, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service.

Kathleen enjoyed playing card games, bowling, playing the piano, and was a devout parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice M. Cromwell (Terry), and Patricia E. Vermeesch; her brother, Patrick C. McCabe (Sandy); her sister-in-law, Patricia McCabe; her grandchildren, Tyson Cromwell (Danielle), Timothy Cromwell (Magin), Kaitlin Prescott (Chad), Mark Vermeesch, and Jennifer Vermeesch (Glenn); her step-grandchildren, Janelle Shaughnessy (John) and Howard Casey Cromwell (Vipa); her great grandchildren, Colleen, Corinne, Cecelia, Camille, Tate, Patrick, Tristan, Kayla, Nicholas, Dylan, and Jake; her step-great grandchildren, Max, Jerry, Margaret, Patrick, Leela, and Teeda; one great - great grandson, James; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her infant daughter, Linda; siblings, Eileen Tear (Charles), Marie Delaney (William), John "Donny" McCabe, Michael McCabe (Ruth Ann); and her son-in-law, Donald Vermeesch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200 Lafayette, La. 70503.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to Hospice of Acadiana, especially her nurse Joe-Ann Harrington, aides LaToya Sampy and Samantha Cormier, and to her loving caregiver, Mary LeBlanc.

View and sign the guest book online at www.mourning.com

Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
