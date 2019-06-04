Services
Portage - Kathryn A. Patrick-Grant, 58, of Portage, formerly of Port Huron, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

She was born June 29, 1960 in Port Huron to Jerry and Eleanor Grant.

Kathryn was a 1978 graduate of Port Huron High School. She was a fantastic artist, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Douglas and Nichole Patrick and Jeremy Patrick; a daughter, Joan and Frank Pavey; four grandchildren, Abigail, Charlotte, Aiden, and Declan; her mother, Eleanor J. Grant; five siblings, Daniel and Patti Grant, Karen and Tom Gaffney, Tom and Judi Grant, Robert and Lorie Grant, and Ronald and Patti Grant; a special aunt, Peggy Stockwell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry H. Grant.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A rosary will be said at 6:00 PM.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Mary Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from June 4 to June 5, 2019
