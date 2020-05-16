|
|
Kathryn A. Schmidt
Fort Gratiot - Kathryn Ann Richardson Schmidt went to be with her Lord April 30th, 2020. She was 83 years old. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother, wife and friend, and was above all devoted to her family and friends, as well as an outstanding teacher.
Kathryn, born January 29, 1937 in Port Huron, Michigan, the daughter of Bruce Murray Richardson and Ruby Kathryn Richardson Fleury, was a life-long Port Huron resident.
Her early school years included Girl Scouts, elocution, ballet and figure skating lessons. She was a member of the Port Huron High School class of 1955. She served as Editor of The Lighthouse, was elected Homecoming Queen, and member of a sorority.
Kathryn received three degrees from Wayne State University, Detroit, including Bachelor of Science, Master's, and Specialist degrees; all focused on Childhood Education, Children's Literature and educational leadership, and with highest honors. Prior to that, she attended Port Huron Junior College and Central Michigan University.
Kay was passionate about teaching third and fourth graders for more than thirty years at Sparlingville Elementary and Michigamme Elementary schools. She was dedicated to making sure each child was well-equipped with diligent work habits, fine writing skills and a love of literature.
Kathryn built her life around her three daughters, Lynne, Julie and Mary Jo. She modeled impeccable integrity, honesty and kindness. She was a loving grandmother to her six grandchildren, who affectionately called her K-Mom and Grammy Kay. She would travel the world to spend time with them.
Kathryn was a leader, independent thinker, scholar and intellectually curious. She was a gifted writer who loved to read and discuss books, current events, history and politics. She was health-oriented and loved to walk, run and exercise. Kathryn was proud of the rich history of Port Huron, and actively enjoyed its major landmarks along with her husband Karl.
She was a traveler, listener and devout Christian. She was a talented artist who actively sought beauty in every aspect of her life. She loved and appreciated all things in nature. She was a gardener, potter, seamstress, bread baker and designed beautiful homes for her family. She was fun, had a great sense of humor, and known for hilarious puns.
Kathryn is survived by Karl Schmidt, her husband of twenty-five years. She is also survived by her children, Lynne Love of Paradise Valley, Arizona, Sarah and Mara; Julie Hinson (Eric), of Winter Park Florida, Alexandra and Spencer; Mary Jo Bochner (Daniel), of Savannah, Georgia; Henry and Owen. She is also survived by her brother Donald Richardson (Beatrice) of Weeki Wachee, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Karl's children; Karl Schmidt III, of Chelsea, Karri Bloemer (Joe), Farmington Hills, Jordan and Andrew; and Kirk Schmidt of Wilmington, Delaware, Scout and Chance.
Preceding Kathryn in death are her mother, Ruby Kathryn Richardson Fleury, father Bruce Richardson, and brother James David Richardson.
A date for Kathryn's Celebration of Life will be announced when public health restrictions are lifted.
Memorials are suggested to the Port Huron Museums in honor and memory of Kathryn.
To sign our online guestbook or share a memory please visit, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 16 to May 17, 2020