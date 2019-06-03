|
Kathryn (Kathy) Anne Nelson Friederichs
St. Clair - Kathryn (Kathy) Anne Nelson Friederichs of St. Clair, passed away on Thursday, May 30 at the age of 68. She was born in St. Clair on May 2, 1951 to the late Paul and Margaret (Klemmer) Nelson.
Kathy graduated from Holy Cross High School in Marine City in 1969 and graduated from Marygrove College.
Kathy worked at the St. Clair Inn and married George (Larry) Friederichs there on May 24, 1974.
She enjoyed scrapbooking and music and was a member of the St. Clair Community Singers. She loved animals especially her dogs and horses.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dr. George (Larry) Friederichs, her children, Paul and Kara Friederichs and her grandchildren, M'Kenzy Jacobs, Nelson Friederichs, and Austin Kinert. Kathy is also survived by her sister, Susan (Michael) Page and her in-laws, Jim and Laurel Friederichs, Peggy and Mark Milby and Bill and Marge Friederichs.
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorials may be made to the St. Clair Community Singers.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements by L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort visit lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from June 3 to June 5, 2019