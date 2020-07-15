1/1
Kathryn M. Rann
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn M. Rann

Port Huron - Kathryn M. Rann, 74, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She was born April 11, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Kenneth and Mary Brown.

Kathryn received her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Michigan and founded the Professional Counseling Center in Port Huron which she operated until her retirement. She was an accomplished photographer and avid collector of art and antiques. Kathryn was a very caring person who was involved in many professional organizations during her lifetime.

She is survived by three sons, Todd Rann and fiancé, Tricia Gross, Brett (Julie) Rann and Chad (Holly) Rann; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Sara, Bryce, Owen, Dylan, Kate and Claire; two brothers, Lee (Judy) Brown and Roger (Pam) Brown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ken, Fred and Jerry Brown; and a sister, Ruth Strand.

A visitation to share memories will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

To send condolences and messages of sympathy visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved