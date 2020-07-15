Kathryn M. Rann
Port Huron - Kathryn M. Rann, 74, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was born April 11, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Kenneth and Mary Brown.
Kathryn received her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Michigan and founded the Professional Counseling Center in Port Huron which she operated until her retirement. She was an accomplished photographer and avid collector of art and antiques. Kathryn was a very caring person who was involved in many professional organizations during her lifetime.
She is survived by three sons, Todd Rann and fiancé, Tricia Gross, Brett (Julie) Rann and Chad (Holly) Rann; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Sara, Bryce, Owen, Dylan, Kate and Claire; two brothers, Lee (Judy) Brown and Roger (Pam) Brown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ken, Fred and Jerry Brown; and a sister, Ruth Strand.
A visitation to share memories will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
To send condolences and messages of sympathy visit pollockrandall.com