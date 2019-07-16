Kathy L. VanEenoo



Fort Gratiot - Kathy L. VanEenoo, of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 13, 2019 after a short illness.



She was born August 7, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan to Barbara and Arthur DeLaurier. She married Gary VanEenoo on December 31, 1980 and spent 38 happy years with him raising a family, traveling and enjoying their days together. She retired from Chase Bank in 2017 after 26 years as a teller/relationship banker, where she made many wonderful friends.



Kathy will be remembered with love by her devoted husband, Gary; parents, Arthur and Barbara DeLaurier; son, Eric (Lyndy) VanEenoo; daughter, Barbara (Michael) Vega; son, Kenneth (Sonya) VanEenoo; siblings, Mark Hensley, Art (Sharon) DeLaurier, Diane (Ronald) Scriver, Sandra (Joel) Wadsworth, and Craig DeLaurier; two sisters-in-law, Leah Weed and Donna Ryan; a brother-in-law, Robert (JoAnn) VanEenoo; as well as many special nieces and nephews. The greatest joys in her life were her grandchildren, Ricky, Eryn, Jaydan, Olivia, and Isabell, who will be forever grateful for the memories they've created with her.



Visitation will be from 11am-8pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A Rosary will be said at 7:30pm.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, July 18, 2019 at St. Edward on-the-Lake Catholic Church. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.



Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Croswell.



Memorial contributions may be made . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.