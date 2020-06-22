Kathy S. Angerbrandt Hickman
Kenockee Township - Kathy Sue Angerbrandt Hickman, 70, of Kenockee Township, formerly of Aberdeen, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was born August 3, 1949 in Port Huron to the late Daniel and Fern Angerbrandt. She married Richard W. Hickman on June 10, 1995 in her mother's backyard.
Kathy was a 1967 graduate of Port Huron Northern and was employed with Wonder Bread for over 20 years. During her time in South Dakota, she volunteered with SPURS therapeutic riding center. More recently, she became a McLaren hospital volunteer and was the current President of the McLaren Port Huron Auxiliary. She was a longtime member of Wadhams Baptist Church and currently attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church. Kathy enjoyed cooking, antique shopping, gardening and her newest hobby, raising chickens. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Richard; four children, Rebekah Armstrong, Thomas Heddle II, Kristin Ozdych and Kimberly Hickman; eleven grandchildren, Daniel, Jacob, Thomas and Levi Armstrong, Austin and Garrett Heddle, Justin, Logan and Cooper Ozdych and Cheyenna and Daylynne Williams; three sisters, Nancy (Quentin) Alverson, Terrie (Alan) Wilks and Gail (Patrick) Robinson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Lolita Harmon.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging on to Kathy's obituary page on the funeral home website. The Reverend David Andersen will officiate.
Friends are welcome to gather in the funeral home parking lot at 11:45 a.m. for the procession to Kinney Cemetery in Clyde Township for the committal service. Pallbearers will be Kathy's grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Port Huron Auxiliary. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.