Kay H. Barker
Fort Gratiot - Kay H. Barker, 73, of Fort Gratiot, died, Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She was born March 31, 1947 in Belleville, Illinois to the late Vance and Lillian Robinson.
Mrs. Barker was a Nurse with Port Huron Hospital for 41 years. She enjoyed traveling and watching her grandsons at their sporting events. She was a member of the Croswell Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her two children, Michelle (David) Griffel and Blair (Nora) Barker; four grandsons, Joshua and Alexander Griffel, Matthew and Daniel Barker; and dear cousins who were like siblings, Jackie Smith, Tom Smith, Nancy Harris, Susan Benedict, Sally McClain and Linda Radford. She was preceded in death by her cousins David H. Smith and Betsy Schick.
Private services for the family will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. A service for friends and family will be held this summer. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House or McLaren Port Huron Pediatric Unit. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020