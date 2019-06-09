Kay Yuhasz



Marysville - Sharon Kay Yuhasz, 76, of Marysville, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.



She was born May 20, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Charles J. and Trudi Jex. She married Thomas A. Yuhasz on September 14, 1979 in Port Huron.



Sharon graduated from Michigan State University in 1965 with a BA Degree in Social Work. She worked for 33+ years with the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services working in Wayne, Macomb, and St. Clair Counties. She retired as a payments supervisor in October 2002, making several cherished friends and colleagues along the way. Sharon was active in the Marysville High School Band Boosters, Blue Water Area MSU Alumni Association as a member and treasurer from 1987 to 2001, lifetime member of the MSU Alumni Association, she was a direct care volunteer with Blue Water Hospice in its early days from 1985 to 1986, member of the Economic Opportunity Committee Board of Directors, former member and moderator of Church Board for First Baptist Church in Port Huron, and an active member of First United Methodist Church serving on several committees. Kay and Tom enjoyed traveling together and visiting many parts of the U.S. and Canada.



She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Thomas; son Chris (Sarah) Miciek; two grandchildren, Elliot and Katrina; brother-in-law Curt Dressler; two nephews, John (Paula) Dressler and Paul (Heidi) Dressler and their families; nieces Lisa Osmer, Paulette Stieler, and Godchild Megan McDowell; cousins, Art, Dave, and Scott Miller and their families; and Donna Cooper-Dennis, Lauren Lockman, and Katie Dennis; Chris and Jerry Maiorano; and close friend Laurence Jacobs. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sue A. Dressler; her in-laws, Andrew and Emma Yuhasz; and two very special friends from her days at MSU, Jeanne (Rehn) Clausen and Roberta (Black) Bird.



Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in First United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend John C. Huhtala Sr. will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.