1/1
Keith H. Stokan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith H. Stokan

Port Huron Township - Keith Herbert Stokan, 89 of Port Huron Township, died Monday, August 31, 2020.

He was born December 14, 1930 in Port Huron. He married Edith Ingerson on March 5, 1949 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2019 after 70 years of marriage.

Mr. Stokan served in the United States Navy. He was employed with the Grand Trunk Western Railroad for 41 years. He was an avid reader who enjoyed watching Westerns, working in the garden, listening to country music and playing cards at the senior center.

He is survived by eight children, Dan (Bobbi-Jean) Stokan, Mike (Brenda) Stokan, Holly (Ron) Morris, Barry (Debbie) Stokan, Kirk (Sherry) Stokan, Penny (Gary) Osburn, Melody (Tony) Pesta and Todd (Michelle) Stokan; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Virginia (Tom) Brown; sister-in-law, Ruth Michalek; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Dale Stokan; a daughter, Cindy Moore; his mother and step-father, Mary and Milford Rockstroh; and his father, Kenneth Stokan

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. The Reverend Scott Stapleford will officiate. Pallbearers will be Keith's grandsons. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved