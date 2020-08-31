Keith H. Stokan
Port Huron Township - Keith Herbert Stokan, 89 of Port Huron Township, died Monday, August 31, 2020.
He was born December 14, 1930 in Port Huron. He married Edith Ingerson on March 5, 1949 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2019 after 70 years of marriage.
Mr. Stokan served in the United States Navy. He was employed with the Grand Trunk Western Railroad for 41 years. He was an avid reader who enjoyed watching Westerns, working in the garden, listening to country music and playing cards at the senior center.
He is survived by eight children, Dan (Bobbi-Jean) Stokan, Mike (Brenda) Stokan, Holly (Ron) Morris, Barry (Debbie) Stokan, Kirk (Sherry) Stokan, Penny (Gary) Osburn, Melody (Tony) Pesta and Todd (Michelle) Stokan; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Virginia (Tom) Brown; sister-in-law, Ruth Michalek; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Dale Stokan; a daughter, Cindy Moore; his mother and step-father, Mary and Milford Rockstroh; and his father, Kenneth Stokan
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. The Reverend Scott Stapleford will officiate. Pallbearers will be Keith's grandsons. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com