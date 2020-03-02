Services
Port Huron - Keith Laurence Macke, 53, of Port Huron, died Friday, February 28, 2020.

He was born August 15, 1966 in Ottawa, Ohio to Miriam and the late Maynard Macke.

Mr. Macke served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. He worked in industrial metrology in the electronics industry. Keith loved photography and was a mentor for Team 3667 Mecanum Knights Robotics. He was a loving father.

He is survived by his daughter, Emily Macke; his mother, Miriam Macke; a brother, Kevin (Samantha) Macke; a sister, Laura (Rob) Chesher; and his longtime companion, Darcy Macke.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
