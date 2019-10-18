Services
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
(810) 329-4222
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Port Sanilac Cemetery
140 Whitney St.
Port Sanilac, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Weidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith W. Weidel


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith W. Weidel Obituary
Keith W. Weidel

St. Clair - Keith W. Weidel, age 91, of St. Clair, passed away October 18, 2019 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 27, 1928 in Detroit to the late Herman and Pearl Weidel. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On November 9, 1968, Keith married Victoria Vincent and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Keith retired from Holley Carburetor after 36 years; he also worked on the Great Lakes Freighters for 10 years. Keith was an avid golfer, bowler, and tennis player. He loved photography, sailing, and taking trips to Florida. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Weidel; daughter, Valorie (Patrick) Hodgens; son, Keith H.R. (Mary) Weidel; grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Nicholas, Luke, Grace; great granddaughter Alana Kay; along with multiple loving nieces and nephews A Funeral Service will be Monday October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Port Sanilac Cemetery located at 140 Whitney St. Port Sanilac, MI 48069. Visiting hours are Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair and Monday 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. prior to service. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now