Keith W. Weidel
St. Clair - Keith W. Weidel, age 91, of St. Clair, passed away October 18, 2019 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 27, 1928 in Detroit to the late Herman and Pearl Weidel. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On November 9, 1968, Keith married Victoria Vincent and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Keith retired from Holley Carburetor after 36 years; he also worked on the Great Lakes Freighters for 10 years. Keith was an avid golfer, bowler, and tennis player. He loved photography, sailing, and taking trips to Florida. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Weidel; daughter, Valorie (Patrick) Hodgens; son, Keith H.R. (Mary) Weidel; grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Nicholas, Luke, Grace; great granddaughter Alana Kay; along with multiple loving nieces and nephews A Funeral Service will be Monday October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Port Sanilac Cemetery located at 140 Whitney St. Port Sanilac, MI 48069. Visiting hours are Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair and Monday 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. prior to service. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019