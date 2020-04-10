Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Wilt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Marie Wilt


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Marie Wilt Obituary
Kelly Marie Wilt

Kenockee Twp. - 42, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was born September 24, 1977, the daughter of Tony and Connie (Harter) Arnold.

Kelly enjoyed her work as a caregiver in various group homes. She attended the First Baptist Church and its youth group, Goodells. She loved her dog and will miss her Baby Shea. Kelly enjoyed family events, hanging out with friends, and golf cart rides and especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Kaylie.

Surviving are a daughter, Kaylie; mother and father, Connie and Brenwood "Tony"; grandmother, Ellen Arnold; brothers and sisters-in-law, Todd (Pam) Arnold, Brent (Stephanie) Arnold, sister, Autumn (Keith) Arnold; nieces and nephews, Colton, Caleb and Colbey Leykauf and Brooke and Elizabeth Arnold, Brent and Drew Arnold; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A private family burial will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Kenockee Township. Arrangements were handled by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -