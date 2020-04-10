|
|
Kelly Marie Wilt
Kenockee Twp. - 42, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was born September 24, 1977, the daughter of Tony and Connie (Harter) Arnold.
Kelly enjoyed her work as a caregiver in various group homes. She attended the First Baptist Church and its youth group, Goodells. She loved her dog and will miss her Baby Shea. Kelly enjoyed family events, hanging out with friends, and golf cart rides and especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Kaylie.
Surviving are a daughter, Kaylie; mother and father, Connie and Brenwood "Tony"; grandmother, Ellen Arnold; brothers and sisters-in-law, Todd (Pam) Arnold, Brent (Stephanie) Arnold, sister, Autumn (Keith) Arnold; nieces and nephews, Colton, Caleb and Colbey Leykauf and Brooke and Elizabeth Arnold, Brent and Drew Arnold; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A private family burial will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Kenockee Township. Arrangements were handled by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020