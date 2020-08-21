Kenneth A. Joslin
Kimball Township - Kenneth Albert Joslin, 84, of Kimball Township, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.
He was born August 8, 1936 in Flint to the late Charles and Vera Joslin. He married Barbara Gamble on March 11, 1961 in Port Huron.
Mr. Joslin was employed with Detroit Edison for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and loved to go on mission trips, building churches, schools and hospitals around the world and in the U.S. Ken raised beagles and enjoyed coon hunting, softball and wood carving.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; two daughters, Kathy (Dan) Wilder and Kristy (Darby) McLaughlin; five grandchildren, Racheal Short (Mike Stilwell), Amanda (Eric) Quiroga, Craig (Kathleen) Wilder, Adam Hillyard (Errol Long) and Robin Hillyard; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Louise Joslin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Glen and Robert Joslin.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Hillside Wesleyan Church Family Life Center. The Reverend Bill Kinnan will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the family.