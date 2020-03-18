|
Kenneth J. Heilig
Port Huron Township - Mr. Kenneth J. Heilig, age 69, of Port Huron Township, passed away on March 16, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on July 13, 1950, in Port Huron, to the late Clarence and Dorothy Heilig.
Kenneth served honorably in the United States Army. He graduated from Port Huron High School and was a 17-year employee of Great Scott Food Stores. Kenneth was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3702 and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed motorcycles and traveling.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Tina Fahoome, brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Judy) Heilig, sister and brother-in-law, Cindy (John) Dondineau, brother, Ed (Lori) Heilig, goddaughter, Melissa (Shawn) Mazzie and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
The St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military honors along with the United States Army.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020