|
|
Kenneth M. Worden
Berlin Twp. - 91, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Advantage Living Center, Armada.
He was born Monday, July 11, 1927, in Berlin Twp. the son of the late William and Geneva (Laurent) Worden.
Kenneth served his country with the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 in Korea.
Kenneth was a lifelong area farmer and had employed many young men at his farm. He enjoyed going to county fairs, traveling, was an animal lover, especially his cats and dogs, reading the newspaper and keeping up on all of the news. Kenneth loved his family loved to hunt, feed and watch birds and spend time in northern Michigan.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Kathleen Worden of Allenton; nieces and nephews, Kathleen Messacar of Metamora, IL, John Worden of Peoria, AZ, William Worden of Grand Ledge, Joseph Worden of Allenton, Theresa Lemerand of Holland, MI, Jane Smith of Knoxville, TN, Donald Worden of Boyne City, Barbara Niffenegger of Cary, N.C., Sarah Oliver of West Branch and David Worden of Apex, NC; several great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Donald and Robert and nieces, Carolyn Biondo and Constance Leslie.
The family honors the memory of Kenneth and invite you to visit and share memories Wednesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac, with a 6:30 p.m. sharing service. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Doc Ortman, will officiate. Burial will be in East Berlin Cemetery, Allenton. Memorials are suggested to McLaren Hospice or Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12, Port Huron.
For information and Guest Book
kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 7, 2019