Kenneth R. Conley
Fort Gratiot - Kenneth Robert Conley, 78, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was born June 14, 1941 to the late Robert and Gladys Conley. He married JoAnn Lindstrom on August 16, 1968 in Royal Oak.
Mr. Conley was a systems analyst with General Motors, retiring after 40 years of service. He loved hunting in the U.P., fishing and was a former member of the Blue Water Sportsman's Association. Ken was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who took immense pride in his sons and grandsons athletic accomplishments.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, JoAnn; two sons, Douglas (Heather) Conley and Kirk (Kari) Conley; five grandchildren, Cade, Kevin, Cory, Trevor and Quinn Conley; and his dog, Tanner.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Mr. Conley's son, Doug, will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020