Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Conley Obituary
Kenneth R. Conley

Fort Gratiot - Kenneth Robert Conley, 78, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was born June 14, 1941 to the late Robert and Gladys Conley. He married JoAnn Lindstrom on August 16, 1968 in Royal Oak.

Mr. Conley was a systems analyst with General Motors, retiring after 40 years of service. He loved hunting in the U.P., fishing and was a former member of the Blue Water Sportsman's Association. Ken was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who took immense pride in his sons and grandsons athletic accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, JoAnn; two sons, Douglas (Heather) Conley and Kirk (Kari) Conley; five grandchildren, Cade, Kevin, Cory, Trevor and Quinn Conley; and his dog, Tanner.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Mr. Conley's son, Doug, will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now