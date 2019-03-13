|
Kenneth R. Eisen
China Twp. - Kenneth R. Eisen, age 59, of China Township, went to heaven peacefully on March 12, 2019 after losing his four month battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife and kids were there to hold his hands and pray as he took his final breath and entered the gates of heaven.
He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Simons, on June 3, 1983. He was a true family man and would do anything for anyone. Ken was a hard worker, from a roughneck in the oilfields, Cargill Salt, and his final job that he truly loved, Local 324 Operating Engineers. He worked as a foreman/superintendent at Barton Malow for 20 years and had a significant role with wind turbine construction all around Michigan. Ken was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and spending time in the woods. Ken had a huge heart and always put his family before himself.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Eisen; son, Bobby (Lindsay) Eisen; daughter, Taylor (Aaron) May; future granddaughter, Ella Marion May; father, George Eisen; brother, Keith (Mary Jo) Eisen and many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Eisen and father and mother-in-law, Al and Marion Simons.
Funeral mass will be Friday, March 15th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Friday 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to mass.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019