Kenneth Russell Simons
Kenneth Russell Simons

China Twp. - Kenneth Russell Simons 78, of China Township, passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born June 27, 1942 to the late Ralph and Loma (Zaetsch) Simons. He graduated from Marine City High School in 1960. Kenny served 2 years in the United States Army, also serving an additional 4 years in the Army Reserves. He worked as a Steel Rule Die Maker at Tech Die, Marysville. He enjoyed woodworking, welding, operating heavy equipment, driving trucks, and building things. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, and sharing stories.

Kenny is survived by his sister, Dorothy Kaufman; brother and sister-in-law Howard (Joyce) Simons; a niece, and nephews and their families, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Simons; brother-in-law, Norman Kaufman; and nephew, David Kaufman.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Facial coverings are required. Celebration of Life service will be at 12:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the Wishes of the Family. To leave a message of comfort visit: www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
