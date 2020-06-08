Kenneth Wells
Kenneth Wells

Fremont Township - 73, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital. He was born May 5, 1947, in Laurel, Mississippi, the son of the late Delbert LeRoy and Virginia Carrie (Jackson) Wells. His marriage to Cynthia Strong was March 26, 1972. Cynthia passed away May 17, 1976.

Kenneth worked at Romeo Rim for 25 years. He enjoyed farming, traveling, and watching the news and politics. Kenneth loved the Detroit Tigers Baseball team.

Surviving in his honor are three children, Robert, Joey and Debbie; five brothers, Delbert (Diane) of Columbiaville, Ronald (Pat) of Taylor, Clinton (Wanda) of Saginaw, David of Warren, and Jeff (Nancy) of Peck; three sisters Millie (Steve) Clough of Minnesota, Karen (Bob) Enga of Minnesota, and Nina (Tom) Brown of California; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Allen Wells and a sister, Patricia Wells.

The family honors the memory of Kenneth and invite you to visit and share memories Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rev. Bruce McCumons, pastor of Omard United Methodist Church, Brown City, will officiate. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".

For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
