Kent E. Walker
Sarasota, FL - Kent E. Walker, born in Port Huron and son of Guy E. Walker and Norma J. Walker woke up in heaven March 9, 2020.
Kent, loving husband of 34 years to Karen Walker, was a longtime Sarasota Florida resident and owner of Painting Etc. of Sarasota. He was a respected skilled professional as well as a giving friend, and will be missed by his wife Karen, his brothers Greg, Richard, and Russell, and his extended family, the Wakeford clan, and all those lucky enough to have experienced him.
A Celebration of Life was held March 15th. All memorials should be made to Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey, Florida.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020