|
|
Kerry L. Dostie
Bloomington, MN - Kerry L Dostie 71 of Bloomington, MN died unexpectedly of natural causes on October 1st 2019.
He was born September 28th 1948 in Port Huron MI.
Kerry graduated from Port Huron High School in 1966 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970 as an electronic technician. After his time with the Army he worked for Dayton Hudson and then Macy's until his retirement in 2014. Kerry enjoyed listening to classical music, reading (especially Sci Fi) and researching a wide variety of subjects on the internet.
He is survived by his mother Marilyn Dostie of Port Huron MI and his sister Bonnie Dostie of Los Angeles CA.
A memorial is to be scheduled at a later date
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019