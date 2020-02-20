Services
Kevin Kerry Krueger

Kevin Kerry Krueger Obituary
Kevin Kerry Krueger

Port Huron - Kevin Kerry Krueger, 61, of Port Huron, died Friday, February 14, 2020.

He was born September 19, 1958 in Mt. Clemens to the late Frank and Berniece Krueger. He married Elizabeth "Beth" Wismer on May 17, 1991 in Toledo, Ohio.

Kevin was a very patriotic person who enjoyed watching old war movies and reading military history. He loved driving his 1976 Corvette and his Jeep.

He is survived by his wife, Beth; and in-laws, Bill & Ruth Wismer and Marjorie & Jim Espy.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
